18-4A Softball: Jacksonville whips Palestine, 20-6

PALESTINE – Jacksonville kept its playoff hopes alive by taking a 20-6 win over Palestine in a District 18-4A contest that was played on Friday night in Palestine. The game was called after six innings due to the mercy rule.
The Maidens (13-14-1, 4-5) close out the regular season on Tuesday by hosting Madisonville at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday will also be Senior Night for the Maidens.
Jacksonville came from behind to garner the win on Friday. Palestine (6-19,0-9) led 4-2 after three innings of play.
But once the Maidens got dialed in at the plate, it was all Jacksonville. The Maidens scored six runs in each of the last three inning to finish with a bang.
Jacksonville touched up two Ladycat pitchers for 18 hits, with three Maidens (Hannah Gonzales, Jasmine Gallegos and Devonny Ray) taking advantage of the wind blowing out by lifting 2-run homers.
Ray went 3-5 and drove in three runs and Claire Gill had three hits in five official trips to the plate, which included a double. Gill also drove in three runs.
Gallegos went 2-3, with a homer, a double and three RBI while Gonzales had two hits on the night and drove in two runners.
Chesni Speaker, the Maiden catcher, got into the offensive action by picking up two hits in five at bats, which included a double.
Lakyn Robinson added a pair of base hits and drove in a run, with Payton Johnson churning out two singles.
Gonzales came on in relief of Gallegos with no outs in the first inning and was the winning pitcher for Jacksonville. She allowed no runs on two hits, struck out seven and walked four.
Haley Lamb drew the start for the Ladycats and lasted 3.2 frames. She absorbed the loss in the circle.
