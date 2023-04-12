18-4A Softball: No. 1 Bullard cruises to a 13-1 win over Maidens

Class 4a's top ranked team, the Bullard Lady Panthers added another win to the ledger on Tuesday evening in Jacksonville by beating the Maidens, 13-1.

The Lady Panthers (27-3, 7-0) scored six runs in the third inning to put Jacksonville on the ropes early.

Jayden Smith, Jasmine Gallegos and Hannah Gonzalez had a base hit each for Jacksonville. Gonzalez also drove in a run.

The Maidens (12-13, 3-4), who are tied with Madisonville for fourth place in the district standings, are scheduled to travel to Palestine on Friday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you