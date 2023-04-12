Class 4a's top ranked team, the Bullard Lady Panthers added another win to the ledger on Tuesday evening in Jacksonville by beating the Maidens, 13-1.
The Lady Panthers (27-3, 7-0) scored six runs in the third inning to put Jacksonville on the ropes early.
Jayden Smith, Jasmine Gallegos and Hannah Gonzalez had a base hit each for Jacksonville. Gonzalez also drove in a run.
The Maidens (12-13, 3-4), who are tied with Madisonville for fourth place in the district standings, are scheduled to travel to Palestine on Friday.
