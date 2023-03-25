18-4A Softball: No. 1 Bullard downs Jacksonville, 3-0

BULLARD - The No. 1-ranked Bullard Lady Panthers continued their winning ways by defeating Jacksonville 3-0 at Lady Panther Park on Friday.
Hadi Fults ripped a solo home run as a part of a 2-3 night to spark Bullard (23-3, 3-0) at the plate.
The senior, who has signed with Texas A&M Corpus Christi, also pitched five innings, allowing four hits, striking out seven and not walking a batter.
Devonny Ray stroked a double for the Maidens, who left six runners on base.
Claire Gill, Hannah Gonzalez and Lakyn Robinson each singled for Jacksonville (10-10-1, 1-2).
Jasmine Gallegos went the distance in the circle for the Maidens. She gave up two earned runs off of seven hits and struck out four.
Both team will be playing at home on Tuesday night. Jacksonville is scheduled to take on Palestine and Bullard will welcome in Madisonville.
