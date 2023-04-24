18-4A Softball: Red-hot Lady Eagles enter playoffs on a roll

RUSK – The Rusk Lady Eagle softball will be soaring into post season play later this week.
The Lady Eagles (20-13) have won five of their last six games, including an 8-7 victory over Hudson on Friday, in what was a playoff seeding game for second/third place in District 18-4A.
Rusk is one of the hottest hitting teams in the area. In the month of April the Rusk ladies have scored 15-or-more runs in three of their victories and have averaged 12 runs a game during that period.
To track just how much Rusk has improved, in March the Lady Eagles went 6-6, with many of those games being against the same district opponents that they have faced in April, when the Lady Eagles have won 83.3-percent of their contests.
Rusk will take on Carthage (19-9-1) in a best-of-3 Class 4A, Region III Bi-district series, that will get under way at 7 p.m. Thursday night in Carthage.
Game 2 will be played in Rusk, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday. Should a third game be needed, it will start at 7 p.m. on Friday in Rusk.
Carthage is the third place team from District 17-4A.
Rusk defeated Carthage 9-8 when the two clubs met on March 14 in Rusk.
In its final; regular season outing on Friday the Lady Dawgs whipped winless Kilgore, 19-9.
Through the past decade both Rusk and Carthage have had an appreciable amount of playoff success and have featured formidable pitching.
This year it appears that each team's batters will have their time to shine.
