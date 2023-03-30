18-4A Softball: Rusk loses big to Hudson

HUDSON - Hudson's Lady Hornets earned their first conference victory on Tuesday by putting away Rusk, 11-1.
The Lady Eagles (15-12, 1-3) and the Lady Hornets (7-7, 1-2) are attempting to stay in the district playoff hunt as conference play nears the halfway point.
Hudson led 4-0 after two innings of play and never looked back.
Sarah Boudreaux led Rusk at the plate by going 2-3 with a double while Aubrey Hassell stroked a base hit that plated the Lady Eagles' lone run of the evening.
Arabella Heredia drew the start in the circle for the Lady Eagles and lasted four innings. She gave up seven runs, five of which were earned off of three hits, struck out three and walked five.
Riley Collins came in out of the bullpen to spell Heredia.
Rusk will host No. 1-ranked Bullard at 6:45 p.m. on Friday.
