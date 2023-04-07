18-4A Softball: Rusk storms past Jacksonville, 20-7, moves into third place in standings

RUSK - Rusk didn't seem to mind the wet playing conditions as the Lady Eagles beat visiting Jacksonville 20-7 in Rusk on Friday afternoon.
The win moved the Lady Eagles (17-13, 4-3) up to third place in the District 18-4A standings. The Maidens (12-13-1, 3-4) are tied with Madisonville for fourth place.
Jacksonville will entertain No. 1-ranked Bullard at 6 p.m. on Tuesday while the Lady Eagles are scheduled to visit Palestine (5 p.m. varsity start time).
Rusk led 7-0 after one inning of play and 16-4 after two complete.
Leading hitters for the Maidens included Claire Gill (3-4, 2B, 3 RBI), Hannah Gonzales (3-4, 2B, 2 BI) and Jasmine Gallegos (2-4, 1 RBI).
