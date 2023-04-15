RUSK - Rusk rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to upset Hudson, 6-5, at Lady Eagle Park on Friday night.
The triumph moved the Lady Eagles (19-12, 6-3) into third place in the conference standings, with one regular season game left to be played.
Rusk led 4-1 after five innings of Play. The Lady Hornets scored four times in the top of the sixth to move in front, 5-4. That's where the score stayed until the Lady Eagles were able to take advantage of several Lady Hornet mistakes in the bottom of the seventh.
Kenzie Norton led off the frame by reaching base on a passed ball on a third strike. She then moved up to second base on a wild pitch.
After Aubrey Hassell got aboard on an intentional base on balls, Norton and Hassell advanced a base on another passed ball.
Arabella Heredia then stepped into the batter's box and cracked a grounder to the Hudson shortstop, who made an error on the play that enabled Norton and Hassell to score, thus ending the game.
Heredia went the distance in the circle and was the winning pitcher. She gave up five runs on eight hits, struck out three and walked one.
Hassell led Rusk at the plate with a solo-home run, with Heredia doubling and knocking in four runs.
Madeline Baldwin also forged out a two-base knock while Norton added a single and an RBI for the Lady Eagles.
Each team had eight hits in the game.
Rusk will wrap up the regular season by traveling to face top-ranked Bullard on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.