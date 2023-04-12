18-4A Track & Field Championships: Day 1 highlights for JHS, Bullard and Rusk

MADISONVILLE - Student-athletes from Jacksonville, Bullard and Rusk posted formidable scores on the first day of the District 18-4A Track and Field Championships, which are being hosted by Madisonville High School.
Calvin Boyd of Jacksonville won first place in shot put by landing a throw of 47'-7.5"
The Tribe's Devin McCuin won a silver medal in long jump where he recorded a jump of 21'-.5".
The Jacksonville girls earned a first place finish in triple jump. Senior Jazmyne White had a winning leap of 37'-5.5".
Bullard's Garrett Nuckles continued his winning ways in high jump where he cleared 6'-2" to win the gold medal.
In shot put, Darien Trotter came in second place with a throw of 46'-9".
The Lady Panthers won a gold and two silver medals on Wednesday.
Riley Roberts came in first place in the 3,200 meter run, finishing in a time of 11:55.21.
In long jump, Carly Tucker came in second place, with a jump that covered 17'-8.5" and Rieze DeKock was the runner-up in pole vault after successfully clearing 9'-6".
Rusk's Amarion Tilley became the district champion in triple jump. His winning mark covered 42'-7.25"
David Kennedy won second place in discus, with a throw of 125'-3".
The meet is scheduled to wrap on on Thursday.
