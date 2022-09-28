18-4A Volleyball: Bullard tops Rusk 3-1, Clark bats down 16 kills for Lady Panthers

RUSK - Campbell Clark racked up 16 kills to help send Bullard to a 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-12, 25-13) victory over Rusk on Tuesday evening at Eagle Coliseum.
Clark also had three blocks and seven digs.
Paige Whiteland came away with 13 kills and Addyson Cummings supplied the Lady Panthers with 10 spikes and four digs.
Other noteworthy efforts were turned in by the Lady Panthers' Taylor Clark (42 assists, 8 digs), Callie Bailey (34 digs, 2 aces) and Libby Luscombe (13 digs).
Bullard (26-8, 2-0) will host Jacksonville on Friday while Rusk stays home to battle Hudson. Both matches will get under way at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.