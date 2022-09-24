Jacksonville opened District 18-4A play on Saturday at the John Alexander Gymnasium by knocking off Hudson 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-13).
Tacarra Foreman churned out 16 kills to spur the Maidens on to victory. She also made four blocks and came up with three digs.
Kiera High added four kills while Devonny Ray had three kills and a block.
The assist leader for Jacksonville was Chesni Speaker with 30. She also had three digs.
Claire Gill and Janetzy Garcia amassed 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
Other Maidens with noteworthy efforts were Kelcie Dominy (3 kills, 3 digs) and Sarah Lackey (9 digs, 1 ace).
Jacksonville will continue league play by hosting Palestine on Tuesday. The junior varsity match will get under way at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity tilt.
