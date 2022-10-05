Bullard 3, Hudson 0: HUDSON - Campbell Clark came up with 13 kills and two blocks to help propel Bullard to a 3-0 (25-5, 25-7, 25-8) win over Hudson on Tuesday night at Hornet Gymnasium. The Lady Panthers are now 28-8, 4-0 in district. Paige Whiteland pitched in eight kills for Bullard while Addyson Cummings added six. Taylor Clark racked up 23 assists to go along with five digs and Callie Bailey recorded nine digs and seven aces. Bullard, who will host Madisonville at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, won both of the sub-varsity matches by identical 2-0 scores.
Palestine 3, Rusk 1: PALESTINE - Palestine solidified its third place standing in district by stopping Rusk 3-1 (29-27, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23) on the Ladycats' home court on Tuesday evening. Rusk is slated to visit Jacksonville at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Both clubs are 1-3 in league play and are battling for the final playoff spot out of the circuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.