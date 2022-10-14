18-4A XC Championships: Roberts, Vining leading Bullard runners

Finishing in a time of 13:48, Bullard's Riley Roberts came in third place at the District 18-4A Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Jacksonville High School.
Lady Panther Erin Worden (14:26) ran ninth.
Meanwhile, Emerson Cowart (14:26) and Katie Cummings (15:05) finished 15th and 19th, respectively.
Coming in 25th place for Bullard was Lillian Bonds (15:33).
Ana Morales (28th) and Nydia Sledge (31st) also competed for team Bullard.
The Bullard ladies finished in fourth place in the team standings with 71 points.
In the varsity boys division, Braden Vining's eighth place effort was best among the Panther runners. He was timed in 17:48.
Other Bullard participants included: 22. Luke Alexander (19:30), 24. Colby Hanna (20:06), 26. Garrett Nuckolls (21:05) and Peyton Hanks (21:52).
Colton Richardson ended up in 30th place while Gage Nuckolls finished 34th.
The Panthers came in fourth place in the team standings, tallying 109 points.
