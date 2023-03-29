Jacksonville scored the first big upset of the 2023 season on Tuesday night by knocking off Palestine 4-1 at Summers Norman Park.
The win enabled the Indians, who are 6-11 over all, to even their district record at 1-1.
The Wildcats left town with a 12-3-1, 1-1 record.
Coen Devillier had the Wildcats' number on Tuesday. He pitched a four-hitter and struck out 12 to earn the win on the mound for the home team.
"(Devillier) had great command of his pitches (Tuesday)", Jacksonville head baseball coach Branson Washburn said.
Jayden Boyd led the Tribe at the plate by going 1-2 with a triple.
"The boys' buzz word is self control," Washburn said. "They did a great jog of that on (Tuesday night)."
Jacksonville will travel to Madisonville on Friday night. The Mustangs, who are 0-2 in conference play, are tied with Rusk for fifth place in the district standings.
