Kylie McCown and Riley Todd have been picked to play in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes hear of a Champion All-Star game later this year, according to Jacksonville head softball coach, Brittney Batten.
McCown is the Maidens' catcher and Todd, a McLennan Community College signee, plays in the infield.
“This is an awesome honor and a testament to all of their hard work,” Batten said. “We are so proud of them.”
Traditionally the All-Star softball game is played in June at the University of Texas-Tyler.
It brings together some of the top senior players from all across East Texas.
The teams are coached by some of the more successful softball coaches in the region.
Last year's game was not able to be played due to the coronavirus pandemic, but FCA organizers are committed to staging this year's game.
