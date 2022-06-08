21-2A Softball: Lady Jacket standouts voted onto All-District team

ALTO - Ten members of the Alto Lady Jacket softball squad have been named to the All-21-2A team, following a vote of the league's coaches.
Eight of the aforementioned players are set to return next season, making the future bright for Alto Softball.
First team selections from Alto include: Kylie Powers (Sr.), Halle Duplichain (Jr.), Shanna Berryhill (Soph.) and Ashlee Black (Fr.).
Jayda Lawrence (Jr.), Arabella Heredia (Soph.) and freshman Kelly Jones were named to the league's second team.
Honorable mention picks from Alto include: Randi Taylor (Jr.), and freshmen Lexie Marin and Emily Gonzalez.
