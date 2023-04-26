22-2A Baseball: Alto clobbers Cushing on Senior Night

ALTO - Alto thumped Cushing 11-1 on Tuesday night, which was Senior Night in Alto.
The win moved the Yellowjackets to 17-8 overall, 8-3 (second place) in District 22-2A.
The Jackets will wrap up the regular season on Friday night in Cushing. A win on Friday would result in the Mean Sting finishing in second place in the district standings.
In addition, Alto can end up in second place if Groveton loses to Corrigan-Camden. That game is set to be played on Thursday evening in Corrigan. If Corrigan wins, regardless of the outcome of Alto's game on Friday, the Jackets would be the district runner-up.
On Tuesday Alto honored six seniors who have made significant contributions to the Alto baseball program throughout their respective varsity careers.
The group of honorees included Jay Benton, Landon Cook, Jacksonville Duplichain, Alejandro Gomez, Carter Pursley and Cayden West.
The Jackets are coached by Brett THornell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.