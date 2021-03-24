22-2A Baseball: Alto pummels Groveton, 14-4

GROVETON — The outcome of Tuesday's District 22-2A game between first-place Alto and last-place Groveton was very predictable.
The Yellowjackets run ruled the Indians, 14-4, in five and a half innings, to stay atop the league standings.
Four Yellowjackets supplied their team with multiple hits in Alto's 14-hit attack.
Johnny Soto and Cody Watson each went 3-4, with Soto driving in a pair of runs and Watson adding an RBI.
Jackson Duplichain went 2-4 with an RBI, while Matthew Randall stroked a double and a single.
Watson earned a complete-game win on the mound for Alto (11-4, 3-0). He gave up four runs, three earned off of eight hits. Watson struck out two and didn't issue a walk.
Alto batters racked up seven stolen bases in the contest, with Carter Pursley and Duplichain netting two apiece.
The Indians are now 3-9-1 overall, 0-2 in league play.
