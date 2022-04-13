22-2A Baseball: Douglass gets past Alto, 6-2

DOUGLASS - The Douglass Indians handed No. 7-ranked Alto its first district loss on Tuesday evening in Douglass.
The final score was 6-2.
The Indians (15-9, 8-1) took over first place in the District 22-2A standings with the win.
The Yellowjackets (15-7, 7-2) are a game behind the Indians now.
Douglass scored four runs in the home half of the first inning to take control of things from the start.
Payton Bragg held Alto to four hits in earning a complete game win on the mound. He struck out five and walked two.
Leading hitters for the Jackets were Logan Rogers (2-3, RBI), Alejandro Gomez (2B, RBI) and Keegan Davis (1B).
Gomez took the loss on the hill for Alto. He pitched four frames and allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits. Gomez struck out one and walked one.
The two teams will face off again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Alto.
