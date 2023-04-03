22-2A Baseball: Gomez tosses a no-hitter in Alto's win over Corrigan-Camden
CORRIGAN - Alto kept its spotless District 22-2A record intact on Friday by blanking Corrigan-Camden 11-0 in six innings (run rule).

Alejandro Gomez recorded a complete game no-hitter for the Yellowjackets (15-4, 6-0). Gomez fanned nine and issued one walk.

Gomez was also one of several standouts at the plate. He had two hits in the game, including a double, 

Jackson Duplichain and Keegan Davis each added a double and a single and drove in a run for the Mean Sting.

Rueben Olvera and Cayden West clubbed a base hit apiece and drove in two runs while Anthony Battle singled and collected three RBI.

Alto is scheduled to face Douglass (12-7, 6-0) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Alto.

