CORRIGAN - Alto kept its spotless District 22-2A record intact on Friday by blanking Corrigan-Camden 11-0 in six innings (run rule).
Alejandro Gomez recorded a complete game no-hitter for the Yellowjackets (15-4, 6-0). Gomez fanned nine and issued one walk.
Gomez was also one of several standouts at the plate. He had two hits in the game, including a double,
Jackson Duplichain and Keegan Davis each added a double and a single and drove in a run for the Mean Sting.
Rueben Olvera and Cayden West clubbed a base hit apiece and drove in two runs while Anthony Battle singled and collected three RBI.
Alto is scheduled to face Douglass (12-7, 6-0) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Alto.
