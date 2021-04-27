22-2A Baseball: Jackets beat Douglass 1-0 in 10 to sew up district championship

ALTO — Alto scored the evening's only run in the bottom of the 10th inning on Monday night to defeat Douglass, 1-0, and in doing so nailing down the District 22-2A championship.
Alto (18-6, 9-2) will wrap up the regular season by visiting Groveton on Tuesday night.
The Indians left town with a 13-9, 7-4 record and are in second place in the league standings.
With one out in the bottom of the 10th, Isaack Weatherford reach after belting a single to centerfield.
Jackson Howell followed and promptly scratched out a base hit to the right side, which moved pinch runner Jay Pope over to second base.
A sacrifice fly off the bat of Alejandro Gomez advanced Pope to third, with two outs.
Pope then came in to score when the Douglass right fielder made an error on a fly ball hit by Alto's Jackson Duplichain.
Weatherford had three hits in the game for Alto and Howell added two.
Matthew Randall and Carter Pursley combined to hold the Indians to just three hits in tossing the combined shutout.
Pursley pitched the final-four frames to collect the win on the hill for the Jackets. He allowed one hit and didn't walk, or strikeout, anyone.
Randall started the game and worked six innings. He fanned 11 and issued three base on balls.
Alto will play the fourth-place team, which is undecided at this time, out of District 21-2A in the bi-district round of the state late next week.
