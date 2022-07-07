22-2A Baseball: Logan Rogers of Alto voted CO-MVP

Logan Rogers of Alto High School has been voted as the District 22-2A Co-Most Valuable Player.
Rogers is a right-handed pitcher, who will be attending Texas Wesleyan University on a track and field scholarship beginning in the fall.
Other superlative winners from Alto included Jackson Duplichain, Offensive MVP; Isaack Weatherford, Defensive MVP; Alejandro Gomez, Utility Player of the Year and Yellowjacket head coach Brett Thornell, who earned Manager of the Year plaudits.
Duplichain and Weatherford handled outfield and catching duties, respectively.
First team selections from Alto included Jackson Howell, infielder; Jer'Darious Bolton, outfielder and Carter Pursley, utility.
Infielder Keegan Davis and outfielder Jaydon Skinner were included on the loop's second team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.