22-2A Baseball: No. 7 Alto loses, 6-2, to Groveton

GROVETON — Although No. 7-ranked Alto collected nine hits to Groveton's four, it was the Indians who came away with the 6-2 victory over the Yellowjackets on Tuesday night in Groveton.
The Indians scored all of their runs in the first-three innings, with Alto plating a pair of runners in the top of the third.
Groveton batters seemed to take advantage of Alto starter Keegan Davis' control problems — Davis walked two, hit three batters and served up five wild pitches in 2.1 innings of work and was the losing pitcher of record.
Logan Rogers tossed the final 3.2 frames and kept the Indians from doing further damage.
Earning the win on the mound for Groveton (7-12, 4-7) was Tanner Steubing, who pitched six innings and gave up both of the Alto runs. He fanned 10 and issued two free passes.
The Jackets were lead in the hitting department by Jackson Duplichain (3-4, three stolen bases) and Alejandro Gomez (2-2, one stolen base).
Rogers smoked a double and Jackson Howell had a base hit and two RBI.
Tooter Bolton and Carter Pursley had a base hit and two stolen bases each for Alto.
Alto left 10 men stranded on base compared to Groveton leaving seven aboard.
The Jacket loss dropped Alto (16-8, 8-3) to a half game behind first-place Douglass in the conference standings.
