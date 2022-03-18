ALTO - Alto needed just four innings to hand Wells a 16-1 loss in a District 22-2A game that was played in Alto on Friday night.
The Yellowjackets led 9-0 after one inning of play.
Players of impact for the Yellowjackets (10-5, 2-0) were Logan Rogers (three hits, including a double and three RBI), Jackson Duplichain (three hits, including a double and two RBI) and Carter Pursley (three hits and one RBI).
Adding a double and three RBI was Alejandro Gomez.
Mason Holmes drove in a pair of the Alto runs.
Isaack Weatherford earned the complete game win on the mound. He allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out three and walking four.
Carson Grammer was the losing pitcher for the Pirates (0-6, 0-1).
Alto is scheduled to host Apple Springs at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
