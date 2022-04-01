22-2A BASEBALL: Rogers, Yellowjackets rough up Groveton

ALTO — You know your game has started off right when you score 12 runs in the first inning.
That was the case for Alto on Friday night when the Yellowjackets breezed past Groveton, 15-3, in a District 22-2A fray that took place at Yellowjacket Field.
Logan Rogers had a big day for the Jackets.
He pitched a complete game (5 innings, run rule) and allowed two earned runs on four hits. Rogers whiffed seven Indians and walked a pair.
At the plate, Rogers was one of five Jackets that had a multi-hit game.
He collected three hits, including a double, and drove in a run.
Carter Pursley had two hits and three RBI while Jackson Howell and Isaack Weatherford accounted for two hits and two RBI apiece for Alto.
Jackson Duplichain also picked up two hits while driving in one run.
The win was Alto's second over Groveton in the past 24 hours — the Jackets won, 8-5, in Groveton on Thursday evening.
The No. 7-ranked Jackets improved to 14-5, 6-0, while the Indians slipped to 5-8-1, 2-2.
Alto will entertain Cushing at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
