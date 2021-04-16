22-2A Softball: Alto clobbers Cushing in 5

ALTO — The Lady Jackets of Alto picked up a District 22-2A victory on Thursday afternoon in Alto by claiming a 12-2 decision over Cushing. The game was called after five innings of play due to the mercy rule.
Haile Duplichain stroked a two-run homer over the fence in left field with two outs in the fourth inning for Alto and Mya Tyra doubled and had two RBI.
Adding two hits apiece were Kylee Powers, Presley Griffith and Arabella Heredia.
The Lady Jackets had nine hits in the game compared to Cushing's seven.
Shanna Berryhill was the winning pitcher for the Lady jackets. She hurled five innings and allowed one earned run on seven hits. Berryhill struck out four and didn't give up any walks.
Alto is now 16-8, 4-3 and is in second place in conference play.
The loss dropped Cushing to 2-8, 0-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.