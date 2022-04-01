22-2A Softball: Alto pours it on Wells; Duplichain, Powers get 4 hits each

ALTO — Hallie Duplichain and Kylie Powers probably won't forget Alto's 17-1 victory over Wells on Friday evening in Alto for a long time.
Duplichain went 4-4 at the plate, which included a double and a home run. She also drove in four runs.
Powers also churned out four hits on the day, and she, likewise, belted a round tripper for the Lady Jackets (6-8, 2-2). Powers had two RBI.
Shanna Berryhill homered and drove in three runs for Alto.
Berryhill also earned the win in the circle for the Lady Jackets.
She pitched a complete game (4 innings due to the run rule) and gave up one run on three hits. Berryhill struck out six Lady Pirates and walked one.
