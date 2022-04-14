22-2A Softball: alto wins a 23-13 slugfest over Cushing

CUSHING — On Thursday the hitters took center stage in a District 22-2A softball game that pitted the visiting Alto Lady Jackets against Cushing.
Alto feasted on Cushing pitching and claimed a 23-13 victory.
Halle Duplichain went 4-6 at the plate. She launched a home run, punched out a double and hit a pair of singles as a part pf Alto's 15-hit attack.
Also having outstanding efforts at the plate were Arabella Heredia (three hits, three RBI), Jayda Lawrence (two hits, two RBI) and Shanna Berryhill (double, two RBI).
Alto led 15-13 going into the seven inning and the Lady Jackets added an 8-spot in the top of the final frame to seal the deal.
