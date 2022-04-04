ALTO - Shanna Berryhill tossed a 2-hitter as Alto clobbered Cushing, 13-2 (5 innings, run rule) on Monday.
Berryhill went the distance to earn the pitching win for the Lady Jackets. She gave up two runs, both earned, on two hits. Berryhill struck out seven and walked three.
Halle Duplichain belted a pair of doubles as a part of a three-hit game. She also drove in two runs.
Berryhill helped her own cause by clubbing a solo home run. She also had a base hit.
The Lady Jackets scored at least one run in every inning.
