4-A Boys Area Preview: Tribe will need to bring "A" game vs. Silsbee

Jacksonville and Silsbee are schedule to tangle in a UIL, Class 4A, Region III Area skirmish that will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday at Stephen F. Austin State University's Johnson Coliseum.
The game will be a battle of state ranked outfits. Jacksonville (24-8) is ranked No. 20 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll, while the Wildcats (23-12) are ranked No. 3, a spot that they have occupied all season.
Both teams easily passed their respective Bi-district tests on Tuesday. Jacksonville dropped the hammer on Kilgore, winning, 56-29, while the Wildcats were walloping Liberty, 102-72.
Silsbee, who has won its last 18-straight games, is the District 19-4A champion.
Jacksonville is the co-champion, along with Bullard, from District 18-4A.
The Indians are representing their loop as its second place representative.
Jacksonville and Silsbee both lost to Class 5A-No.13 Lufkin during the regular season. The Indians fell, 43-35, to the Panthers in Jacksonville and Silsbee lost to the Pack, 66-52, in a game that was played in Lufkin.
Indian fans should be careful to not underestimate the 12-loss Wildcats. Four of those defeats came at the hand of state-ranked teams such as Class 6A-No. 7 Harker Heights and Class 5A-No. 9 Fort Worth Wyatt.
The schools that have defeated Silsbee have a combined record of 257-108 and a 70.4 winning percentage; so to say the Wildcats have played a challenging schedule is, perhaps, a major under statement.
The Jacksonville-Silsbee winner will move on to face either Hardin Jefferson or Chapel Hill in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs early next week.
