4A-III Golf Regional: Tribe's Ault finishes T13; Bullard wins team title

HUNTSVILLE - Jacksonville-senior Grady Ault (83-82-165) finished tied for 13th place at the Class 4A, Region II Golf Championships, which were held on Wednesday and Thursday at the Bearcat Course in Huntsville.
"I'm very proud of Grady; not many golfers earn three trips to regionals," Jacksonville head golf coach, Jason Shuck said. "... our District was loaded. Grady finished in a 3-way tie for first in district, and the top medalist and state qualifier in regionals were not among that group. That tells you how competitive our district is, and we definitely had a great showing in Huntsville."
Bullard won the regional team championship, with Marble Falls and Lampasas also earning trips to state.
Kyle Schneider (79-76-155) of Bullard won medalist honors.
The Panthers' Eli Falls (79-84-163) finished in ninth place and Jacob Morris (88-77-165) came in tied for 13th.
