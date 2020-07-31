50th Texas State Open: Meissner wins at -19; Bullard's Elliott T22

TYLER — Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio finished 1-stroke in front of Fort Worth's Cory Churchman to win the championship of the 50th Texas State Open on Friday.

Meissner pocketed $30,000 of the $150,000 total purse.

Meissner (67-65-63-66 — 261) came in at 4-under in Friday's final round to seal the deal after also leading the field after three rounds of play.

For the tournament, he finished at 19-under-par.

Bullard golfer Blake Elliott (65-72-65-72 — 274) finished tied for 22nd place. Elliott went 2-over par on Friday and fell out of the 10.

The 50th Texas State Open was hosted the The Cascades Club in Tyler.

