51st Texas State Open: Troup's Smelser to compete against Romo and Manziel

TYLER — The 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open, presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank, got under way on Tuesday morning at The Cascades in Tyler.
Jake Smelser, a Troup High School graduate, will be competing against former professional football players Tony Romo (Dallas Cowboys) and Johnny Manziel (Cleveland Browns), in addition to 10-past champions of the storied event.
Smelser is scheduled to tee off at 12:39 p.m. and Manziel will get started at 1:24 p.m.
Romo was tied for 49th place at 1-over-par after nine holes.
The tournament runs through Friday.
Michael Meissner is the defending champion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.