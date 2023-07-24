53rd Texas State Open to get under way Tuesday at The Cascades Country Club

TYLER – The 53rd M&P Texas State Open, presented by Joyce Cranes, will get under way at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Cascades Country Club in Tyler.
A total of 156 golfers will vie for the championship of the 72-hole event, which is slated to wrap up on Friday.
Professional golfer Blake Elliott of Bullard is included in the field. Elliott is scheduled to tee off at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday from the No. 10 hole. He will be playing with Pete Kellerman (Jacksonville, Fla.) and Chris Brown (Fort Worth).
Elliott played collegiatly at McNeese State University (NCAA, Division I).
Another golfer sure to grab much of the spotlight is former Dallas Cowboy’s quarterback Tony Romo, who is no stranger to the Texas State Open.
Romo, JJ Killeen (Lubbock) and Phillip Choi (Corinth, Texas) have a 9 a.m. tee time Tuesday and will be starting off on Hole No. 1.
Killeen enters the tourney fresh off a win last week at the On The Rocks Golf Pro Payments Western Championship, which took place in Midland.
