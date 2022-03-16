6 members of Univ. of the Southwest golf team killed in car crash

ANDREWS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university's golf teams.
Sgt. Steven Blanco says a pickup truck crossed the center line of a highway Tuesday night and crashed into a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams. They had been returning from a tournament in Midland, Texas.
Six student-athletes died in the crash, plus a faculty member of the University of the Southwest. Two occupants of the pick-up truck involved in the wreck also died.
Two University of the Southwest students were air lifted to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.
