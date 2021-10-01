7-Mile Rivalry: Arp upends Troup, 29-7

TROUP — Arp came into Tiger Stadium in Troup on Friday night and handed Troup a 29-7 defeat in the latest installment of the “7-Mile Rivalry”.
Arp is now 4-2, 2-0, while Troup slipped to 4-2, 0-2.
Trae Davis caught a touchdown pass for Troup's only touchdown of the evening.
Arp was able to put to rest a three-game losing streak to Troup with the victory.
Both school will continue district play next week with Troup scheduled to visit Winona, who lost 36-30 to Quitman on Friday, while Arp plays host to state-ranked West Rusk.
