7-Mile Rivalry: Arp upends Troup, 29-7

Trae Davis motors to the end zone after making a catch on Friday evening in a game against rival Arp. Arp prevailed, 29-7.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

TROUP — Arp came into Tiger Stadium in Troup on Friday night and handed Troup a 29-7 defeat in the latest installment of the “7-Mile Rivalry”.

Arp is now 4-2, 2-0, while Troup slipped to 4-2, 0-2.

Trae Davis caught a touchdown pass for Troup's only touchdown of the evening.

Arp was able to put to rest a three-game losing streak to Troup with the victory.

Both school will continue district play next week with Troup scheduled to visit Winona, who lost 36-30 to Quitman on Friday, while Arp plays host to state-ranked West Rusk.

 

 

Trending Video

Recommended for you