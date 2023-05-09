7-on-7 Football: Jacksonville to play in Kilgore SQT on Saturday

The Jacksonville Indians have a full schedule of 7-on-7 activities scheduled for the remainder of the month.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Indians will be taking part in the Kilgore State Qualifying Tournament (SQT).
The Indians are in Pool "A", along with Kilgore, Sabine and Chapel Hill.
Lindale, Kaufman, Texarkana-Pleasant Grove and Henderson are slotted in Pool "B".
The winner of each pool will advance to the championship game, which should get under way at noon.
The winner of the championship game will earn a berth in the Division II State Tournament, which will be played in College Station in June.
All games are scheduled to take place at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
On Saturday, May 13 the Indians will be playing in the Chapel Hill SQT.
