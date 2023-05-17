7 on 7 Football: JHS will attempt to win spot in state tournament on Saturday

The Jacksonville High School 7 on 7 football team will have its second and final opportunity to win a berth into the state tournament on Saturday.
The Indians will be playing in the 16-team Chapel Hill State Qualifying Tournament, which will take place at four venues - Chapel Hill High Stadium (Pool A), Lindale Eagle Stadium (Pool B), Arp Tiger Stadium (Pool C) and at Grace Community School's Clyde-Perkins Stadium (Pool D).
Pool play at all locations will get under way at 9 a.m.
The winner of Pool A will play the winner of Pool B and the Pool C winner will take on the Pool D winner. Those games will get under way at 12:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Stadium, with the two winning teams earning a trip to College Station to play in the state tournament in June.
Other teams scheduled to join Jacksonville in Pool D are Carthage, Chapel Hill "B" and Gladewater.
Teams competing in Pool A include Chapel Hill, Henderson, Pittsburg and Bullard.
Pool B contains Lindale, Emory-Rains, Mexia and Sulphur Springs.
Kilgore, Sabine, Gilmer and Kilgore "B" will be taking part in Pool C.
The "B" teams are not eligible to advance out of pool play.
Jacksonville went 2-1 in the Kilgore State Qualifying Tournament last Saturday.
Jacksonville head football coach Jason Holman said that this would be the Indians' last state qualifying tournament. The Indians will continue their 7 on 7 work in the coming weeks by taking on some of the neighboring schools.
