7 on 7 football: Troup scores late TD to down Henderson 19-14

HENDERSON – Grayson Hearon threw a touchdown strike to Trae Davis from 32 yards out with less than 30 seconds left to play, which gave Troup a 19-13 victory over Henderson on a steamy Monday evening at Henderson Lions Stadium.
The game was a part of league play for the Tigers and the Lions. West Rusk and Price Carlisle are also members of the league, which plays its games on Monday night in Henderson.
The Class 4A-I Lions moved ahead, 14-13, on a two-play drive that began with 3:00 left to play in the game.
On the Tigers’ subsequent drive, Hearon hooked with Davis for a 24-yard reception on the opening play.
With time running out, Hearon threaded the needle, hitting Davis who was double covered in the end zone, for the game-winning score.
“I knew that is was going to be a difficult throw and that they (Henderson) would be covering him (Davis) well,” Hearon said. “I gave it my best, and Trae did the rest.”
Hearon did a nice job of distributing the ball as six Tiger receivers had at least one catch. Davis led the way with four grabs for 56 yards.
Davis also was on the receiving end of Troup’s first touchdown of the game. On the third play of the Tigers’ second possession he hauled in a 16-yard pass from Hearon, giving the Tigers an early 6-0 advantage.
Henderson scored a 2-yard touchdown and made the point after conversion on its final drive of the first half, giving the Lions a 7-6 lead at the break.
Hearon found Ty Lovelady alone in the left flat and after making the catch Lovelady raced into the end zone from 45 yards out.
Lovelady also reeled in the conversion catch, giving Troup a 13-7 lead at that time. Lovelady had a pair of grabs in the game for 56 yards.
Bryce Wallum also had a solid effort by catching four passes for 45 yards.
Tucker Howell came up with the defensive play of the game when he intercepted the Henderson quarterback in the end zone, halting a Henderson drive that had reached the 11-yard line.
Hearon said that despite the fact that Troup is a veteran team, the benefits of summer 7 on 7 are numerous.
Conner Boyd, Howell, Lovelady and Davis had key pass break ups for Troup.
“There are a lot of pluses to coming out and playing 7 on 7,” he said. “For me, the biggest thing is bonding with these guys.”
