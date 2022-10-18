8-4A-II Football: Stakes are high for Rusk vs. Bullard match up

BULLARD – The Rusk Eagles will travel to Bullard on Friday night for a date with the Bullard Panthers.
Both teams need a win to keep their respective playoff hopes alive, with just three regular season outings remaining on the docket for both teams.
The Eagles will enter play with a 4-3 overall record (1-2 in District 8-4A-II). Rusk is in fifth place in the conference standings, currently.
After opening the season by going 3-0, Rusk will be looking to rebound following back-to-back losses to Van and Carthage.
Following this week’s game against the Panthers, Rusk will entertain Brownsboro on Oct. 28 (Senior Night) and close out the regular season at Canton on Nov. 4. Brownsboro and Canton are both win less in league play.
Bullard (3-4, 2-1) is coming in to this week’s contest having posted wins over Brownsboro and Canton in its last-two outings.
The Panthers’ final two games of the regular season will be at Center (Oct. 28) and at home against Van on Nov. 4. Center is currently in third place in the league pecking order and Van is in second place.
No. 1-ranked and undefeated Carthage sits atop the district standings.
Bullard is 1-2 at home this year. The home defeats came by a combined total of eight points to Caddo Mills and Mineola.
The Eagles are 1-2 on the road, having lost to Alvarado and Van in hostile territory.
Rusk won last year’s meeting, 58-22, over the Panthers.
The last time (Sept. 18, 2020) these two school hooked up at Panther Stadium, Bullard came out with the win by a score of 22-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.