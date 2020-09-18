9-5A-II Football News: Nac forced to cancel first two games due to virus

Nacogdoches is the first school in District 9-5A-II, which includes the Jacksonville Indians, that has been forced to cancel regular-season football games due to coronavirues (COVID-19).
District officials notified their Week 1 opponent, Greenville, and Lufkin, who they were scheduled to face on Oct. 2, that they would not be able to play those games due to the virus.
The Indians and the Dragons are scheduled to face off on Nov. 13 in Nacogdoches.
