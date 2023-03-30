A familiar face named as new WBB coach at Jacksonville College

Jacksonville College has announced the hiring of Cheyenne (nee Brown) Gray as its new head women's basketball coach.
Gray takes over for Fred Coleman, who coached the team for most of the 2022-23 season on an interim basis.
Lady Jaguar fans should remember Gray, who was hired as the team's assistant coach in May 2020.
After one season in Jacksonville, she moved up to assistant women's basketball coach at Southwestern Assemblies of God (NAIA) in Waxahachie where she served on head coach Michael Son's staff for the past two seasons.
Gray is from Ben Wheeler, Texas.
She played on two (2013, 2015) Martin's Mill High School state championship teams before signing with Northwestern State (La.) University (NCAA, Division I). Gray finished her basketball playing days at Harding University (NCAA, Division II) in Arkansas.
Gray has earned two degrees from Harding; a Bachelor's of Mathematics and a Master's in Business Administration.
She will be the fifth-different coach that the Lady Jags have had in the past five seasons.
The JC ladies finished the 2022-23 campaign with an 11-18 overall record, finishing 2-14 in Region XIV play.
