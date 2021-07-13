A few new faces will be in Jacksonville coaching colony when school opens up

Summer usually means moving time for high school coaches.
When school opens up next month there will be several new coaches on the Jacksonville High School campus.
Mitchell Wasson, who has coached linebackers at Henderson High School, has been hired as outside linebackers coach for the Indians.
Jacksonville will be losing the services of assistant football coach Paul Sharr, who has accepted the athletic director's job at Class 3A Ponder High School, which is near Denton.
Jason Davis will be coming aboard as assistant defensive line coach. He will also be coaching a second sport (to be determined), according to Jacksonville athletic director Wayne Coleman.
Davis comes to Jacksonville from Cushing High School. Prior to his stint at Cushing, he served as head boys basketball coach at New Summerfield High School.
On the ladies' side, Jacksonville High School graduate Sharae Schmitt will be returning to her old stomping grounds where she will be working as assistant varsity basketball coach. Schmitt most recently served as the head girls basketball coach at Alto High School.
Schmitt will be joining her husband Cody, who is a varsity football assistant coach.
One coach that will not be in the mix in Jacksonville this year is head girls cross country coach Anthony Harris. Harris has moved on to Troup High School.
Coleman said that he currently is in search of a new head girls cross country coach.
