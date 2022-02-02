A half dozen JHS student-athletes to compete at next level

National Signing Day at Jacksonville High School featured six student athletes making a formal declaration on Wednesday morning to continue playing their respective sports at the collegiate level.
The signing ceremony took place before a large crowd that assembled inside the Jacksonville High School Auditorium.
Jacksonville outgoing athletic director Wayne Coleman led off the program by saying that “(Wednesday) is a great day to celebrate these athletes. What they have done to be able to have the opportunity to continue on at the college level is a blessing.”
Derreion Hinton and Kalvin Bryant signed national letters with East Central University (Ada, Okla.) and Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Okla., respectively.
Both schools are members of the Great American Conference (NCAA, Division II).
Hinton played linebacker, and some at running back, this past season, while Bryant is projected to play wide receiver.
Another member of the Tribe football team, Aiden Gay, who can play on the defensive or offensive line, is headed to Marshall to join the East Texas Baptist University (American Southwest Conference, NCAA Division III) football team.
Madison Soultanova will also be attending an American Southwest Conference institution. The Jacksonville distance specialist will be attending McMurry University in Abilene, where she will take part in women's track and field.
Coleman reminisced Soultanova's time as a Maiden runner by saying that it seems like he has seen her consistently running through campus for the past several years.
Although they had their formal signing ceremonies earlier in the school year, Julianna Harwell and Vito High were also included in the festivities on Wednesday.
Harwell has inked with Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, Okla. (NAIA, Division I) where she will play softball. Harwell is a pitcher.
Indian basketball standout High will be headed to Bossier Parish (La.) Community College (BPCC) after graduation, where he will be one of the newest members of the Cavalier basketball team.
BPCC competes in NJCAA, Region XIV, which means High will be playing in several games in East Texas each season, which will give fans the opportunity to see him in action.
