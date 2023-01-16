A HORNED FROG GIVES BACK: McCuin visits East Side Elementary

Texas Christian University football player and 2019 Jacksonville High School graduate Deshawn McCuin stopped by East Side Elementary Thursday.
Greeted by students wearing purple and holding hand-made signs and posters, McCuin walked the hall giving high fives, hugs and his autograph on footballs. It was a reception McCuin said he was not anticipating.
“I was definitely not expecting this at all,” McCuin said. “It’s very emotional coming back to East Side and seeing them giving that support to me when I’m coming, giving back to them. I feel like there’s a very mutual love here at East Side.”
East Side is significant to McCuin, not only because he once attended the school, but because of a specific teacher, Angela Woolley, who has been influential in his life.
Following the unexpected reception, McCuin addressed the third- and fourth-grade students. He showed a football, coin and watch he’d received as a participant in the championship game, as well as the jersey he wore.
“Anything you want to do, make sure you do it with 100% effort,” he said in his speech encouraging the students to do their best and never give up.
McCuin noted that he would want someone encouraging him as a student so he was providing that encouragement to others.
“I was once in their shoes and [I’m] just trying to give back to the community, especially this East Side, Jacksonville community,” McCuin said. “I really want to inspire kids to grow up and be whatever they want to be, whether it’s a football player, a firefighter, to be at NASA, whatever it is, just teach these kids they can do whatever they want to if they put their mind to it and just have a great work ethic.”
