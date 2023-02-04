Jacksonville's Fightin' Maiden basketball team will lower the curtain on the regular season at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday by hosting league-leading Madisonville (29-4, 8-1).
Regardless of the outcome of that game, the Maidens (24-9, 5-4) have clinched a playoff spot.
Heading into Tuesday, the Maidens and Hudson are tied for third place with identical 5-4 conference records; however, the Lady Hornets won both of the regular season meeting against Jacksonville, so if the regular season ends with the Maidens and the Lady Hornets having the same district records, Hudson would enter the playoffs as the third place team, and Jacksonville would be the fourth place team.
Jacksonville can move up to third place by upsetting Madisonville, and having Hudson fall to second-place Palestine on Tuesday. That game will be played in Palestine.
The first time that the Maidens and the Lady Mustangs squared off this season, Madisonville edged Jacksonville, 52-49, so, another competitive game is expected on Tuesday.
The third place team from District 18-4A (either Jacksonville or Hudson) will face Carthage (14-16, 8-3) in the bi-district round of the state playoffs early next week.
The fourth place outfit will have a much tougher row to hoe, as they will be forced to take on Gilmer (22-8, 11-0) in the first round of the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.