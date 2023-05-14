A season to remember draws to a close for Lady Guard Softball

ARLINGTON - Brook Hill fell to Houston Cypress Christian 5-1 Saturday morning in the TAPPS, Division III State Championship.
Each team was attempting to garner its first state championship in school history in the game, which was played at Allen Saxe Field at University of Texas Arlington.
Sophomore Karmen Miller put Brook Hill on the board first when she lifted a solo home run in the top of the first inning.\
The Lady Warriors responded in the bottom of the frame by getting a two-run clout from Luci Davis to move ahead 2-1. Cypress Christian never trailed from that point while keeping the Lady Guard scoreless the rest of the way.
Miller churned out three of Brook Hill's four hits.
In the circle, the sophomore pitched a complete game and allowed seven hits. She struck out eight and issued one free pass.
Audrey Pitrowski earned the pitching win for the Lady Warriors by tossing seven innings, striking out six and walking one.
Brook Hill defeated district rival Carrollton-Prince of Peace 3-2 on Friday to advance to the title gamIt was the Lady Guard's third win of the season over Prince of Peace. Cypress Christian topped Corpus Christi-Incarnate Word, 8-6, in its semi-final test.
The Lady Guard were making their sixth trip to the state tournament and Saturday's game marked the first time Brook Hill had appeared in the state final since 2019.
Brook Hill's future looks very bright, with the Lady Guard scheduled to lose just one senior, Bethany Lavender, to graduation.
