Alabama-based Bassmaster will bring its biggest stage to Fort Worth on June 11-13 as the belated Academy Sports and Outdoors Bassmaster Classic plays out on nearby Lake Ray Roberts, a powerhouse reservoir near Denton.
Originally slated for March 19-21, the 2021 ‘Classic was rescheduled to June because of COVID-19 and the limits on large gatherings that were in effect at the time. Restrictions have since been relaxed and the hype is building for a fan favorite fishing event that many consider to be professional bass fishing’s marquee tournament.
Fittingly referred to as the sport’s “Super Bowl,” the ‘Classic will center around 54 of the nation’s top ranked anglers who will square off on one of northeast Texas’ top big bass fisheries.
It’s the first BASS sanctioned tournament held at 25,600-acre Ray Roberts and only the third Bassmaster Classic ever held on Texas waters. Previous Texas ’Classics were in 1979 at Lake Texoma and 2017 at Lake Conroe.
Anglers can weigh five bass per day with the Top 25 pros advancing to the final round in a high stakes event with life changing consequences. The winner earns $300,000, plus the opportunity to parlay the victory into lucrative sponsorship deals.
Contestants aren’t the only ones with a shot to earn a plump pay day. The event and all the media hype around it should be a cash cow for the Fort Worth area.
Thousands of fishing fans and industry representatives from around the globe always attend the hallowed BASS championship. Millions of others will watch the event unfold live on bassmaster.com and FOX Sports platforms.
BASS says nearly 123,000 people attended the 2020 ‘Classic on Lake Guntersville in Birmingham, Ala., generating nearly $36 million the local economy.
The Fort Worth Sports Commission and Visit Fort Worth will host afternoon weigh-ins at Dickies Arena, while an Outdoor Expo featuring around 200 vendors will be held at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Additionally, a Bassmaster Classic Kickoff Party with a boat parade, live music, food, bull riding, kid’s area and angler meet and greet begins at 4 p.m. on June 10 at the The Stockyards and Mule Alley.
Jason Sands, director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission, said he expects the tournament to attract more than 70,000 fishing fans who could bring more than an $20 million in direct spending into the area.
“This is the Super Bowl of bass fishing and it is an incredible privilege to welcome anglers, their families and fans from around the country to Fort Worth,” he said.
Hopefully, Ray Roberts’ bass will cooperate. Some believe the Bassmaster Classic three-day, 15 fish weight record of 69 pounds, 11 ounces set in 2011 could tumble if an angler gets on the right fish and figures out how to make them bite each day.
Ray Roberts has made Bassmaster Magazine’s annual list of Top 100 bass lakes multiple times. It ranked 15th in the Central Region of the U.S. in 2019.
Though it’s not well known for tall numbers of bass, ‘Roberts does have a history of producing fish with thick shoulders. The lake record largemouth is a 15.18 pounder. Fish in the 8-10 pound range frequently show up at tournament weigh-ins.
The lake also produces an occasional “meanmouth” bass in the 5-6 pound range. Meanmouths are smallmouth/spotted bass crossbreeds. A lake record 6.42 pounder was caught in 2019.
It’s anybody’s guess as to how much weight it could take to claim the trophy, or how the winning fish might be caught.
Some local anglers believe changing conditions could make things tricky out there. Heavy rains have raised water levels nearly two feet in the last month and water temperatures have been cooler than usual.
Danny Golden of Justin has been a full-time guide on the lake for 20 years and knows it well. Golden believes there will be a gamut of patterns in play in shallow and deep water.
“If water levels were normal I would have said it would be won fishing deeper structure in 15-25 feet or using forward-facing sonar in the timber, but I’m not so sure about that now,” he said. “With the lake high there’s a ton flooded cover that’s going be holding a bunch of fish shallow. It’s going to make for an interesting ‘Classic. Everyone should be able to fish their strengths.”
Golden predicts it will take at least 58-62 pounds to win, but said he won’t be surprised if the guy who takes the trophy has significantly more. “It can happen on this lake if you get on the right fish out deep and have a good milk run each day,” he said.
Texas will be well represented with five anglers in the field including Cody Bird of Granbury, Clark Wendlandt of Leander, Brad Whatley of Bivens, Frank Talley of Temple and Chris Zaldain of Fort Worth. Zaldain won a new Toyota truck for catching the biggest bass — a 7-12 — in the 2016 Toyota Texas Bass Classic on Ray Roberts.
Bird, 58, earned his first-ever ‘Classic berth by winning the 2020 BASS Central Open on Alabama Neely Henry Lake. The other Texans are Elite Series qualifiers.
If Bird doesn’t do well it won’t be for a lack of effort. He lives 2 1/2 hours from the lake, but had only been there three times prior to last December.
He spent about 25 days on the water before the lake went off limits to contestants in early April. He rented a storage building near the lake to keep his boat between trips.
Bird said he invested a bundle of time using his electronics to locate potential sweet spots in deep water where he thought bigger post spawn females might gather in early June. He fished for only about two hours.
“I was planning for an early summer tournament in the middle of winter and early spring — trying to figure out the places where the fish might go after the spawn,” he said. “It’s difficult to do, but that was my gamble. I’m fishing this tournament to win and I think you’re going to need a big bag at least one day to do that. My plan was to have some deep places with the potential to produce 25 pounds. I think I’ve got a good offshore plan, but it could fly all to pieces with the high water.”
Wendlandt, 54, said he spent about week on the lake before cutoff. Like Bird, he thinks the tournament will be won offshore on deeper structure, but that could change if the lake continues to rise.
“I think it depends on the conditions, but my thought is a lot of the bigger fish will be offshore,” said Wendlandt, a five-time ‘Classic qualifier and the 2020 Elite Series Angler of the Year. “I could be totally wrong. We’ll just have to wait and see. That’s what makes it fun. It’s anybody’s ball game with a wide open playing field, because we don’t have a lot of tournament history there. The Toyota Bass Classic in 2016 is the only big tournament ever held there. It was won shallow when the water was really high.”
This will be Whatley’s second ‘Classic. He’ll be fishing cold turkey when official practice days begin June 4.
“I did get to ride around up there for two days last fall, but that’s about it,” Whatley said. “I went back in March and a cold front with 30 m.p.h. north winds blew in right before I got there. It was a complete waste of gasoline.”
Whatley, 40, says the weather leading up to the ‘Classic will dictate his approach. If the lake continues to rise he will likely stick close to the bank. Otherwise, he’ll be heading offshore.
Either way, he’ll be fishing for five bites each day.
“The ‘Classic is a tournament where you don’t worry about having a good finish,” he said. “You go big or go home.”
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
Sidebar
Conservative weigh-in format should help reduce potential stress on fish
BASS says weigh-ins on the first two days of upcoming derby will be carried out differently than previous ‘Classics, all in the name of conservation.
Anglers will privately weigh their catch on the same scale immediately after check-in at the Isle Du Bois Unit boat ramp, but only two fish may be trailered to the formal weigh-in, 1 1/2 hours away at Dickies Arena. Others will be released before leaving the lake.
BASS opted for fewer fish at the formal weigh-in during the opening rounds to help reduce potential stress on the fish that might occur as the result of warmer water temperatures and reduced oxygen levels.
“BASS and the Texas Parks Wildlife Department are partnering to ensure bass will be healthy when released back into Lake Ray Roberts,” said Gene Gilliland, BASS national conservation director. “We created a plan that prioritizes conservation of the catch while also maintaining a traditional arena experience for the fans and TV and preserving the integrity of the Classic. Our goal is to ensure the fish caught will be returned to Ray Roberts to be caught again by Texas anglers.”
The field cuts to the Top 25 for the final round. Anglers will be permitted to bring five fish to Fort Worth for the final weigh-in. TPWD biologists will help check and prep livewells prior to the drive.
— Matt Williams
2021 Bassmaster Classic Bullet Points
* Dates: June 11-13
*Practice Days: June 4-6 and June 9
* Field Size: 54 anglers
* Top Prize: $300,000
* Daily Takeoff/Location: 6:15 a.m, Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Isle du Bois Unit
* Weigh-ins: 3:15 p.m., Dickies Arena in Fort Worth
* Outdoor Expo: Will Rogers Memorial Center
* Admission: Free
* Lake History: Ray Roberts was impounded in 1987 on the Elm Fork of the Trinity River. It has kicked out six Toyota Legacy ShareLunkers, including a 15.18 pound lake record caught in March 2015 by Shannon Elvington. The lake has produced smallmouth bass up to 6.16 pounds and meanmouth bass (spotted bass/smallmouth hybrid) to 6.42 pounds.
* Previous Texas Bassmaster Classics: 1979, Lake Texoma. Won by Hank Parker.
2017, Lake Conroe. Won by Jordon Lee.
