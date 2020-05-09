A Texas university chops 5 of its athletic teams

Carlos Tercero had already been forced to move in with one of his teammates when St. Edward’s University closed its campus because of the pandemic, their seasons cut short like so many others across the nation.
Tercero and fellow golfer Nico Ciavaglia were adjusting to online classes off campus when things got even worse: The seniors-to-be have no team to return to next season.
The small school in Austin, Texas, slashed five teams from its successful Division II athletics programs: men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s soccer, while also downgrading its cheer squad to a club sport.
They were easily among the most drastic sports cuts among NCAA schools so far as higher education administrators across the nation face a devastating financial blow from the pandemic. St. Edward’s is among five Division II schools known to have shut down athletic programs or drop individual programs since March 1, according to Associated Press research.
Urbana University in Ohio, which had a 19-sport DII program, announced last month that the school would close by summer. Notre Dame De Namur in California has eliminated its 12-sport program. Sonoma State (California) dropped women’s water polo, along with men’s and women’s tennis; and Fayetteville State in Arkansas dropped women’s tennis.
Only five total teams have been eliminated in cuts by four Division I schools, though the pace could pick up. And all of the decisions are hitting athletes hard.
“To have that ripped away from us so abruptly was just heartbreaking,” Ciavaglia said.
Head coaches of the affected teams, who have been to NCAA tournaments and won conference titles, say they were blindsided with the news during a Zoom meeting with St. Edward’s administrators on April 15 that lasted only a few minutes.
“They chopped our heads before we knew we were being accused of a crime,” said Estevam Strecker, the men’s tennis coach who had four All-Americans on his sixth-ranked team this spring.
An online petition started by Ciavaglia and Tercero to save the programs has received thousands of signatures. The school, which does not have a football team, has about 4,300 students.
After a series of meetings, administrators offered a daunting, long-shot chance: Each program would have to raise enough money by the end of May to cover five years of operational costs: $2.3 million for the golf teams, $2.2 million for men’s soccer, $2 million for the tennis teams and $800,000 for cheer. They would then have to raise another $50 million or so over the next five years to fully endow the teams; the school’s current overall endowment is about $110 million.
The St. Edward’s campus is about five miles from the University of Texas, which has one of the biggest and most expensive Division I athletic programs, annually generating well over $200 million in revenue. St. Edward’s operated its entire athletic program for about $9 million in 2018-19, according to federal records.
School President George Martin wrote in a letter to students that the school is bracing for major budget cuts, citing several million dollars in lost revenue after refunds to students for housing, meals and other fees. There is a projected 12% decline in enrollment and revenue for the next school year.
