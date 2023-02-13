A win on Senior Night will get Yellowjackets into the playoffs

ALTO - The Alto Yellowjackets will be celebrating Senior Night on Tuesday when they host Price Carlisle in the regular season finale.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Devonte Mumphrey Memorial Court, with the festivities honoring Jay Benton, Landon Cook, Jackson Duplichain, Rashawn Mumphrey, JJ Rollins and Kameron Sims scheduled to take place a few minutes prior to the start of the game.
Much is on the line for both the Yellowjackets (10-15, 5-6) and the Indians - the winner will represent District 22-2A as its fourth place team in post season, which will get under way early next week, while the loser's season will be over.
Carlisle came away with a 58-52 win over Alto when the two clubs played in Price on Jan. 20.
Alto will come into the fray having won both of its district games last week.
The Mean Sting walloped Mount Enterprise 73-49 in Alto early last week and earned a 53-51 victory road win over Cushing on Friday night.
Keegan Davis poured in 19 points in the win over Mt. Enterprise, with Mumphrey dropping in 12 and Duplichain tossing in 11. Zack Battle pulled down eight rebounds and scored four points.
Jay Benton's 14 points was a team high in the Cushing game.
Duplichain and Davis followed with 12 and eight points, respectively.
Alto is coached by interim head coach Trey Reagan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.