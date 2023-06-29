JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Team A&V Elite, made up of young men from Alto, Wells and Hudson high schools in East Texas are in Jacksonville, Florida, the host city for “Ballin at the Beach” AAU National Tournament.
At last year’s national tournament in Las Vegas, A&V Elite came in second place; therefore expectations are high for this talented group.
The team’s name honors the memory of the late A’nyia Tyra, a former Alto High School student and the late Devonte Mumphrey, who was a standout on the basketball court at Alto and a former AAU player.
According to a social media post by team representative Javonettie Mumphrey, Jr., the mission of A&V Elite is not only to develop kids on the basketball court, but to make them better citizens off of the court as well.
The team is seeking sponsors, businesses or individuals, to help offset the cost of transportation and fuel for the trip to eastern Florida.
Anyone wishing to donate may phone Mumphrey, Jr. at (936) 239-6577.
